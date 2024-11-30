Mother of hostage: UN ceasefire resolution would have been a ‘death sentence’

The UN recently attempted to pass a ceasefire resolution that did not include a demand for the release of the hostages.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Mandy Damari, mother of British-Israeli citizen Emily Damari, described the UN’s proposed ceasefire as a ‘death sentence’ for the hostages still in Gaza.

Speaking at a rally on Saturday night at the Sha’ar Hanegev Junction, Damari described traveling to Geneva and meeting with United Nations, Red Cross, and Human Rights Council officials.

She recounted being at the UN on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, “a day dedicated to standing against injustice. Yet, if there’s any place where injustice is overlooked, and falsehoods thrive, it’s here.”

Damari said, “The UN recently attempted to pass a ceasefire resolution that did not include a demand for the release of the hostages. If not for the US veto, that resolution would have passed—and it would have effectively been a death sentence for our loved ones. Hamas would have had no incentive to release them.”

She continued, “We told the UN what they didn’t want to hear: they’re failing. The Red Cross has failed. Not one hostage has received humanitarian aid, not one has been visited, and not one family has gotten any sign of life. If these organizations had done their jobs, our loved ones would be home by now. Instead, we’re met with excuses, false support, and empty promises.”

Damari said she was flying to the UK and would ask government officials why they supported the UN resolution.

Currently, Emily Damari is the only British citizen left of the 101 hostages remaining in Gaza.

Speaking of the British government, Damari said, “They told me three weeks ago they would fight for her. So where is that fight now? Were they actually speaking the truth when they told me they are fighting for her to return home?”