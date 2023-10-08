Suspected hijacking near Ashkelon

The scene where Israelis were killed by Hamas terrorists on a main road near the southern Israeli city of Sderot, October 7, 2023. (Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90)

Initial reports indicate Gaza terrorists who infiltrated into Israel hijacked car, taking Israeli hostage while driving north towards Ashkelon.

By World Israel News Staff

A group of Gaza terrorists who infiltrated into Israel during the massive Hamas invasion were intercepted by Israeli security forces at noon Sunday, as they were heading north towards central Israel, police said.

The terrorists were said to be driving a hijacked Israeli vehicle, and were seen firing at Israeli drivers on Route 4 near Mavki’im, just south of Ashkelon.

Police opened fire at the terrorists near Emunim Junction, killing them.

According to initial reports an Israeli hostage was taken by the carjackers.

There are not details as of yet regarding the suspected hostage’s condition.