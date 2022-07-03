Mysterious blast rocks IRGC base near Tehran

The ongoing shadow war between Iran and Israel has intensified in recent weeks.

By World Israel News Staff

An operations base for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) near Tehran was rocked by a mysterious explosion on Saturday, according to Farsi-language media outside of Iran.

The Iranian government has not officially confirmed the blast, which allegedly occurred in the early hours of the morning, and was first reported by Iranian dissidents living in Europe.

The extent of the casualties and damage caused by the explosion is unknown.

#BREAKING Videos shared on social media show at least two explosions in the Malek Ashtar base of IRGC’s Basij militia in southeast of Tehran.

The MEK/PMOI group has, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the attacks which were carried out by the group’s supporters in Iran. pic.twitter.com/FOh5AvmOyO — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) July 1, 2022

Scores of Iranian social media users posted footage of smoke and large flashes of light coming from the base, while others said they had heard the loud explosion.

Notably, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) – a group of exiled Iranian dissidents, activists, and former military officials living outside of the Islamic Republic – claimed responsibility for the blast.

According to Iran International, the group said in a statement that its supporters in Iran had carried out the attack.

But not everyone believed that the PMOI was capable of executing such an attack.

“The [PMOI] also take responsibility for earthquakes, we should take their claim with a grain of salt,” wrote an Iranian Twitter user.

This blast comes as the latest in a series of explosions that have occurred in recent weeks throughout Iran, which are widely attributed to Israeli sabotage.

Hours after the explosion is believed to have occurred, Iranian state-owned news outlet Press TV falsely spread images of a hardware store which caught fire in Jerusalem, and claimed that there had been an explosion at an IDF base near Ramallah.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the hashtags “IDF base on fire” and “Israel on fire” began trending on Farsi language Twitter.

The ongoing shadow war between Iran and Israel has intensified in recent weeks. Several high-profile Iranian military officials and scientists have been killed throughout Iran in the last month, with many believing Israel is the culprit.