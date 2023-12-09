Names released of 5 fallen soldiers, including nephew of ex-IDF chief who also lost son

Three of the five soldiers (L-R) Omri Ben Shachar, Liav Atiya and Maor Cohen Eisenkot, whose names the Israel Defense Forces announced on December 9, 2023 (Photo: Facebook)

One of the soldiers, Staff Sergeant Haim Meir Eden (20) died from his wounds sustained during the October 7th massacre.

Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Saturday, the IDF released the names of five soldiers, one of whom succumbed to wounds sustained during the attack on October 7th.

The following soldiers fell in battle in Southern Gaza:

Master sergeant (res.) Liav Atiya (25) from Be’er Sheva, fought in Battalion 6623 of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade.

Master sergeant (res.) Omri Ben Shachar (25) from Givatayim fought in Battalion 6623 of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade.

Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot (19) from Eilat fought in Battalion 12 of the Golani Brigade.

Staff sergeant Jonatan Dean Jr Haim (25) from Ramat Gan fought in Engineering Battalion 603 of Brigade 7.

Also on December 9th, Staff Sergeant Haim Meir Eden (20) from Rehovot who fought in Battalion 13 of the Golani Brigade, died after having been wounded during the October 7th massacre.

Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot is the nephew of National Unity Party Minister Gadi Eisenkot, an ex IDF chief.

Gadi Eisenkot also lost his son, Gal, in battle on Thursday.

At Gal Eisenkot’s funeral last week, National Unity Leader Benny Gantz consoled the Eisenkot family.

“Gadi, we’ve known each other for years,” he said. “I know how strong you are and how united your family is. You’ve always protected our (national) home as well as your own home … I’m sure You will look after your family and you will all keep each other strong.”