Netanyahu and Trump discuss US-Israel relations and the Iranian threat

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with President Donald Trump at the White House, Mar. 5, 2018. (GPO/Haim Zach)

Netanyahu to Trump: ‘Your historic return to the White House offers … a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the two discussed US-Israel relations and Iran.

Netanyahu, who was one of the first heads of state to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory, said the phone call, which lasted 20 minutes, was warm and friendly and re-established the commitment between the two leaders to work for Israel’s security and deal with the growing Iranian threat.

“Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” read a statement from the premier’s office.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.”

Netanyahu’s son Yair, who lives in Miami, also offered his congratulations to Trump.

“Hallelujah! The most pro-Israel president in America’s history is back! Great day for America! Great day for Israel! Great day for the free world!” the younger Netanyahu wrote on his Instagram account.

“Congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump,” wrote Culture Minister Miki Zohar, of Netanyahu’s Likud party, on social media platform X.

“We are already looking forward to the next four years.”