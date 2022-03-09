Netanyahu tests positive for Covid-19 – how does he feel?

The former prime minister and opposition leader was in the Knesset before discovering that he had tested positive in a routine PCR test.

By World Israel News Staff

For the first time since the world was hit with the coronavirus, former prime minister and leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu has finally tested positive.

Netanyahu, 72, “feels well,” according to a Likud party spokesperson.

He is reportedly following Israel’s health guidelines, under which he must remain in isolation for at least five days.

Netanyahu was in the Knesset before discovering that he had tested positive in a routine PCR test.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wished his predecessor well. Bennett has never been infected with COVID-19, although his daughter contracted the virus in December.

Bennett’s spokesman at the time said the prime minister was tested with a quick antigen test before attending that Sunday’s cabinet meeting and received a negative result. Upon receiving the update about his daughter, he left the cabinet meeting nd Deputy Prime Minister Gideon Saar took over.

Israel is currently recovering from the Omnicron wave, which at its peak infected over 85,000 people per day. Last month, epidemiologist Eran Segal estimated that approximately half of Israel’s population has been infected. Many show no symptoms.

On Tuesday, the number of cases was down to 5,103, and it has been dropping steadily. Most cases have been mild in comparison to previous waves.