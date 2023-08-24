Netanyahu congratulates Indian PM on moon landing

PM Benjamin Netanyahu (l), upon arrival in India, with Indian PM Narendra Modi, Jan. 14, 2018. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed on the lunar south pole on Wednesday.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening called to congratulate his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the country’s successful moon landing.

“Well done!” Netanyahu told Modi, according to post on X by his office. “You have reached a historic achievement for India and the entire world. All the best from the bottom of my heart and from all the citizens of Israel.”

The Indian Prime Minister in turn wished Netanyahu and the citizens of Israel a happy new year ahead of the upcoming Jewish New Year, and invited the Israeli leader to visit India.

The two agreed that they would promote cooperation on matters related to artificial intelligence and other technological advancements.