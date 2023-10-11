Netanyahu, Gantz announce unity government

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Benny Gantz reach agreement for forming emergency unity government.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister and National Unity party chairman MK Benny Gantz announced Wednesday afternoon that they have agreed to the formation of an emergency national government.

Following a meeting between Netanyahu and Gantz Wednesday afternoon, representatives for the two released details of the agreement for the broad unity government, which will remain in place for the duration of the war.

As part of the agreement, a new war cabinet, separate from the Security Cabinet, will be established.

The war cabinet will include Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud), and MK Gantz (National Unity), who formerly served as Defense Minister.

In addition, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer (Likud) and MK Gadi Eizenkot (National Unity) will serve as observers in the new cabinet.

The National Unity party will receive a total of five ministerial positions, but without any ministerial portfolios. The ministers will include, among others, Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa’ar, and Gadi Eizenkot.

The deal does not yet include Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and his Yesh Atid party, but ensures Lapid a place on the war cabinet should his party join the government.

Under the agreement hammered out, the emergency government will not move forward with any legislation or governmental decisions not related to the war effort. All appointments of senior ministerial officials and other government officials will be automatically extended during the war.

Netanyahu and Gantz are expected to make a joint public statement Wednesday evening regarding the formation of the emergency government, and the direction of the war.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) congratulated Netanyahu and Gantz Wednesday for reaching their agreement, tweeting: “I laud unity, now we need to win.”

Ben-Gvir, who is a member of the security cabinet, will not be included in the war cabinet.