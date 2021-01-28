Netanyahu hands victory to opponents in election campaign gaffe

Netanyahu’s tweet of a sunrise backfired.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu certainly didn’t expect that he was handing a small propaganda victory to his political opponents in the upcoming election when he tweeted the photo of a sunrise on Thursday morning.

Netanyahu tweeted the picture with the words: “Stunning sunrise photographed a few days ago in the Dagan neighborhood in Efrat – good morning!”

זריחה מהממת שצולמה לפני מספר ימים בשכונת הדגן באפרת – בוקר טוב! קרדיט: שמואל לנדאו@odedrevivi pic.twitter.com/C0hr9X20tL — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 28, 2021

The trouble is the leading opposition party, Yesh Atid, has been using a shining sun in its campaign.

The party’s members immediately retweeted the prime minister’s tweet, and even changed their profile descriptions to an orange sun.

Yair Lapid, leader of Yesh Atid, also added an orange sun emblem to his Twitter feed and retweeted the prime minister’s tweet:

Netanyahu’s tweet itself was a retweet from Oded Revivi, mayor of Efrat. Netanyahu’s retweet was undoubtedly a way to show support for the settlements ahead of the March 23 elections.