Netanyahu meets Witkoff, Huckabee, thanks Trump for Alexander’s release

United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff visits at Hostage square in Tel Aviv, January 30, 2025. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Hamas terrorist group announced on Sunday night that it would release Alexander, 21, as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

By JNS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday.

The Israeli leader then spoke to President Donald Trump, whom he thanked for the release of hostage Edan Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen.

The president reiterated his commitment to Israel and his desire to continue close cooperation with the prime minister, according to a statement put out by the Prime Minister’s Office.

In his meeting with Witkoff and Huckabee, Netanyahu discussed the latest effort to implement a draft deal for the release of the hostages presented by Witkoff before the IDF’s steps up its offensive against the terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Toward that goal, the prime minister instructed that a delegation be sent to Doha on Tuesday. Netanyahu made it clear that fighting would continue as talks took place.

The Hamas terrorist group announced on Sunday night that it would release Alexander, 21, as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

His release was “part of the steps being taken to achieve a truce, open the [border] crossings, and allow aid and relief to reach our people in Gaza,” Hamas said.

The decision to free Alexander, believed to be the last living American citizen held in Gaza, followed talks with Witkoff.

Trump confirmed the pending release on his Truth Social platform, writing: “I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family.

“I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators—Qatar and Egypt—to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!”

Witkoff told the press on March 6 that the U.S. wants Hamas to release Alexander, from Tenafly, N.J., as a show of goodwill.

“Edan Alexander is very important to us—as all the hostages are—but Edan Alexander is an American, and he’s injured, so he’s a top priority for us,” Witkoff said.