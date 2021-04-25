Netanyahu offers Gantz premiership in new rotation government

Defense Minister and Alternate PM Benny Gantz and PM Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset, Aug. 24, 2020. (Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL)

In fact, had Netanyahu not called for new elections, Gantz would have taken the reins in November.

By World Israel News Staff

In a surprise move, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz the opportunity to be first as prime minister in a rotation government, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Sunday evening.

The offer might be seen as a sign of desperation as the prime minister is unable to gather together a coalition government.

According to the report, if agreed upon, Gantz would serve as prime minister the first and fourth years of the four-year term, with Netanyahu leading the government for the two years in between.

Gantz would also remain defense minister throughout the entire term.

According to the report, Netanyahu already made the suggested to Gantz on Tuesday.

Gantz reportedly responded that he “does not see it as a possibility,” but he didn’t outright decline the offer.

In the most recent election campaign, he affirmed that he would not join Netanyahu. If he decides to accept the offer, he will be breaking his main election promise for the second time and in fact “save” Netanyahu again, Channel 12 noted. On the other hand, this offer is an opportunity for him to serve in the position – which he was supposed to enter this coming November.