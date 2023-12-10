Netanyahu presses Putin to secure medical treatment for Israeli hostages

Israeli premier slams Russia over criticism of Gaza war, attempts to force ceasefire on Israel at the UN Security Council.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke over the phone Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war against Hamas, recent Russian actions in the United Nations, and the situation in the Middle East.

During their call, Netanyahu expressed his dissatisfaction with the positions expressed by Russia against Israel at the UN and in other forums, including the recent vote in the UN Security Council, in which the Russian delegation voted in favor of a resolution to impose a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terror organization.

Russia’s delegation to the UN also recently claimed that Israeli plans to possibly flood Hamas terror tunnels with seawater could constitute a “war crime.”

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Israeli premier also expressed sharp criticism what Israel called “the dangerous cooperation between Russia and Iran.”

“The Prime Minister emphasized that any country that had been struck with a criminal terrorist assault such as Israel experienced would have reacted with no less force than Israel is using,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

However, Netanyahu also praised Putin over his successful efforts to secure the release of a dual Israeli-Russian citizen who had been held captive by Hamas.

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel will use all means, diplomatic and military alike, to free the remaining hostages.

The Prime Minister also requested that Russia apply pressure on the Red Cross, in a bid to secure visits to the over 130 Israeli hostages still in captivity in Gaza, and to deliver medicines and food to the captives.