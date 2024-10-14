Netanyahu refutes accusation that Israel deliberately harmed UNIFIL workers

Netanyahu speaks at a press conference in English on the role of the Philadelphi corridor (Sept 3 2024) (Youtube screenshot)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to accusations that the IDF targeted The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) purposely.

On Monday, Netanyahu said, “The charge that Israel deliberately attacked UNIFIL personnel is completely false. It’s exactly the opposite. Israel repeatedly asks UNIFIL to get out of harm’s way. It repeatedly asked them to temporarily leave the combat zone, which is right next to Israel’s border with Lebanon.”

On Friday, two UN workers were injured during a strike near a UNIFIL watchtower in Lebanon, sparking international outrage.

Although the IDF said it was necessary to strike at an “immediate threat” close to the building, Israel’s military received criticism from leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who said he was “absolutely, positively” urging Israel to stop shooting at UN peacekeepers.

The Israeli military expressed “deep concern” at the wounding of the two UN workers and insisted that they requested the UNFIL workers to evacuate since Hezbollah had embedded their infrastructure in UNFIL buildings.

Netanyahu repeated that Israel didn’t intend to harm the UN workers but had asked them to leave the premises to avoid danger.

“On the day that Israel began its ground operation next to our border with Lebanon, we asked them specifically, ‘Please leave this area so you’re not harmed.'”

Netanyahu emphasized, “Israel is not fighting UNIFIL; it is not fighting the people of Lebanon.”

He explained that Hezbollah uses UNFIL workers as shields and hides its terror facilities in their buildings.

“Hezbollah uses UNIFIL facilities and positions as cover while it attacks Israeli cities and communities. These attacks have claimed the lives of many Israelis, including yesterday,” he added.

The premier said that Israel will continue to defend itself against Hezbollah and eliminate its terror infrastructure, and that it regrets harm to UN workers and will strive to prevent future harm. However, it is incumbent on UNFIL workers to evacuate when ordered by the IDF.

On Sunday, Netanyahu appealed directly to UN Secretary Antonio Guterres to get UNIFIL’s forces out of harm’s way.

“Mr. Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm’s way. It should be done right now, immediately,” Netanyahu said.