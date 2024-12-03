Netanyahu says Trump’s ultimatum for hostage release ‘puts onus on Hamas where it belongs’

Donald Trump demanded that all hostages be released by the time he takes office on January 20, or there would be ‘Hell to pay.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed appreciation for US President-elect Donald Trump’s ultimatum that all hostages in Gaza must be released by January 20.

Netanyahu said, “This is a powerful statement, clearly placing responsibility for the situation on one party—Hamas. Trump rightly focused the blame on Hamas, rather than on the Israeli government, which is often the focus in other discussions.”

On Monday, Donald Trump demanded that all hostages be released by the time he takes office on January 20, or there would be “Hell to pay.”

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World in the Middle East – But it’s all talk and no action!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” Trump wrote.

On Sunday night, the Israeli Prime Minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, dined with the incoming President at his Mar-a-Lago Gulf Club during her visit to Florida.

The two discussed the plight of Israeli hostages still held captive in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu wrote, as well as the war against the “axis of evil.”

On her Instagram account, Sara Netanyahu wrote, “I also brought to the President’s attention the immense suffering Israel endured on October 7 and the inhumanity of Hamas terrorists holding our citizens hostage under harsh conditions. I emphasized the urgent need to act for their release and swift return.”

“We also discussed the strategic importance of Israel’s victory in the fight against the axis of evil, for a more stable and secure future in the Middle East and around the world.”