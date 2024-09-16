Netanyahu ‘shocked’ by second Trump assassination attempt

‘We should not rely on luck,’ says Prime Minister Netanyahu after second attempt on Trump’s life, urging US to take ‘all measures’ to prevent future attacks.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he was “shocked” by the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, and urged American authorities to do more to secure American presidential candidates.

In a tweet posted Monday morning, Netanyahu said he was “relieved” to hear that the assassination attempt failed, but warned not to “rely on luck.”

“Sara and I were shocked by the second assassination attempt against President Trump and were relieved to hear that it too failed. But we should not rely on luck.”

“We send our best wishes to Donald and Melania along with our hopes that all measures will be taken to ensure that such deadly attacks on a candidate for the US presidency will be foiled in advance.”

On July 13th, Trump was wounded when 21-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot him in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks was shot and killed shortly afterwards.

On Sunday, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh of Hawaii, a critic of the former president who claims to have supported him in 2016 before turning on Trump, opened fire on the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, firing at least four shots from behind a chain-link fence some 400 to 500 yards away from the former president at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Secret Service agents spotted Routh’s rifle muzzle protruding from a bush on the edge of the golf club and returned fire, prompting Routh to flee. He was apprehended and arrested shortly afterwards.

Later on Sunday, the Trump campaign issued a statement from the former president, who said that he was unhurt in the attack.

“Fear not! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God! But, there are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will never surrender! I will always love you for supporting me. Through our UNITY we will Make America Great Again!”