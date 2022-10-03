Netanyahu slams Democrats for telling him who to include in a gov’t coalition

The Likud leader asked why they are so against right-wing politician Ben-Gvir but appear to have no problem with pro-terror lawmakers Tibi and Odeh.

By World Israel News Staff

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu hit back at Democrats who have been warning him against including Otzma Yehudit party head Itamar Ben-Gvir in the next Israeli overnment — if given the opportunity, depending on the results of the upcoming national elections, Israel National News reported Monday evening.

During a visit to Israel early September, Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) warned the former prime minister not to include “right-wing extremists” in a Likud-led coalition, Axios reported.

Menendez reportedly told Netanyahu he has “serious concerns” over a possible partnership with “extremist and polarizing individuals like Ben Gvir,” and that their inclusion could harm U.S.-Israel relations.

At a press conference in Tel Aviv Monday evening, according to INN, Netanyahu questioned why the Americans would warn him against Ben-Gvir rather than urging Prime Minister Yair Lapid not to establish a coalition that would include anti-Zionist lawmakers Ayman Odeh, leader of the Hadash party and the Joint Arab List, and Tal party leader Ahmad Tibi – both of whom encourage Palestinian terrorism.

“I would have expected them to warn us of a government that depends on the Muslim Brotherhood who support terrorism, and Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh. Odeh said that [Hezbollah leader] Nasrallah is a hero. After that, is it any wonder that Lapid ran to sell him the gas of the citizens of Israel?” Netanyahu stated, referring to the controversial maritime border agreement Lapid made with Lebanon.

Netanyahu reiterated his goal to “establish a strong and stable right-wing government for four years – a government that will restore security, lower the cost of living, and restore the national pride we deserve.”