Netanyahu: We will kill Sinwar, just like we killed Haman in Purim story

“Just like in ancient times, just like our brethren, we too must unite, fight and win,” said Netanyahu.

By World Israel News Staff

During a visit with border guards from the Military Police Corps on Sunday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew parallels between the biblical story of Purim and current tensions, vowing to eliminate Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar akin to the demise of Haman.

“We will unite, fight, and win just as we did in ancient times,” Netanyahu declared, echoing the narrative of the Jewish people’s victory over oppression. He further pledged, “We will enter Rafah and achieve total victory. We eliminated Haman, we will eliminate Sinwar as well.”

Amid the Purim festival, Netanyahu’s invocation of historical parallels underscores the enduring nature of conflict in the region.

Netanyahu emphasized the threat posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran, drawing a connection between ancient and modern adversaries.

“Today we celebrate Purim,”, said Netanyahu. “An antisemitic enemy, the evil Haman, arose more than 2,000 years ago in ancient Persia, and sought to wipe the Jews off the face of the earth. Those Jews rose, united, fought and won a total victory.”

“Today in modern Persia, a new enemy has arisen – the Iranian regime, which seeks to destroy the Jewish state. We have already seen what one of this enemy’s messengers did. On October 7th Hamas committed, what even President Biden termed ‘absolute evil.’”

Netanyahu’s statements come in the wake of warnings from US Vice President Kamala Harris, who cautioned against military intervention in Rafah.

Harris hinted that the Biden administration may take punitive actions against Israel if the warning is ignored.