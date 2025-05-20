Netanyahu’s ex was ‘ousted from Shin Bet because of romance’

“Is this your taste in men?” Former Shin Bet employee details harassment over dating Avner Netanyahu, the premier’s younger son.

By World Israel News Staff

A former girlfriend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Avner said she was forced to leave her job at the Shin Bet because of repeated harassment over her romantic relationship.

Noy Bar, who just ended her tenure as a spokeswoman for MK Amichai Chikli, wrote about her journey to working for the parliamentarian in a long X post.

In the post, Bar explained that she had originally secured a position at the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, shortly after her release from mandatory military service.

But Bar’s dreams of working at the agency were cut short after she began dating Avner Netanyahu – a relationship she was required to disclose to her superior for security reasons.

At first, Bar said, her superior acted as though he was worried about the media scrutiny that Bar would endure. But quickly, it became clear he had a politically-motivated agenda.

“Little by little, the gentle expressions of concern turned into blunt statements that were hurled at me morning after morning,” Bar recounted.

Her superior said, ‘If you were my daughter, I would tell you that you are stupid,’ ‘Do you think you are the type of girl that [Sara Netanyahu] wants [as a daughter-in-law]?’ and ‘Is this your taste in men?'”

Bar recalled “months of lectures, first about the relationship itself and very quickly about politics, about Bibism [supporters of Netanyahu], about good and bad.”

She said that her superior had written “the amount of the [budgetary] deficit that my boyfriend’s father was responsible for” on a board in her office.

Because Bar did not fold to the pressure and end her relationship, the hostility towards her within the security agency escalated.

“I discovered that the moral and ethical decay was not solely found with my superior. The conduct of the entire organization was no less disgraceful, I will spare you the details,” she wrote.

After several months, Bar left the Shin Bet and began working for the parliamentarian Chikli.

The pair broke up after some two years of dating.

Both Bar and Netanyahu have found new love since they parted ways.

Netanyahu is expected to marry his girlfriend of several years, Amit Yardeni, this June. Their wedding was originally scheduled for November 2024, but was postponed due to security concerns.

Bar married TV news presenter Ori Isaak and recently gave birth to their first son.