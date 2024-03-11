Netanyahu’s wife pleads with Qatari emir’s mother to secure Ramadan release of Israeli hostages

Sheika Moza Bint Nasser Al Misnad, mother of the Emir Of Qatar, center in blue, during a visit in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Oct. 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Koen van Weel, Pool)

’19 women are enduring unimaginable hardships.’ Sara Netanyahu pens open letter to the mother of Qatar’s emir.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, is calling on the mother of the emir of Qatar to intervene on behalf of Israeli women held captive in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, hours after the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Mrs. Netanyahu penned an open letter to Sheika Moza Bint Nasser Al Misnad, mother of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and wife of his predecessor, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

In her letter, Sara Netanyahu lamented “the plight” of Israelis abducted on October 7th and held captive in the Gaza Strip, and urged the Sheika to intervene on their behalf to help secure their release “in the spirit of Ramadan.”

“As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, I reach out to you with a heart full of hope and a plea for your invaluable support,” Mrs. Netanyahu wrote.

“Ramadan, a time for compassion and generosity, reminds us of the strength we hold when we come together to uphold the values of peace and humanity.”

“It is in this spirit of unity and shared human values that I wish to address a matter of great urgency and importance – the plight of the Israelis abducted and held by Hamas in Gaza.”

Qatar, which hosts much of Hamas’ leadership in exile, has been a major patron of the terror group since 2008, transferring some $2 billion to Hamas over the past decade and a half.

Following the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel and abduction of over 250 Israelis, Qatar has served as a mediator, alongside Egypt and the U.S., between Israel and Hamas in efforts to secure a hostage deal and accompanying ceasefire.

The Israeli premier’s wife highlight the “hardships” faced by the 19 women still in captivity in Gaza, citing reports of “sexual abuse and rape.”

“Woman to woman, it’s imperative to address that among the hostages, 19 women are enduring unimaginable hardships. Reports of sexual abuse and rape are horrifying, and such acts against women cannot be ignored or tolerated. It is a call to action that transcends political boundaries and speaks to our shared humanity and values.”

“I urge you, in the spirit of Ramadan, to leverage your significant influence to work towards the release of the Israeli hostages.”