New city called Nitzana planned for area near Gaza

By TPS

A new town in the Negev near the borders with Egypt and Gaza – Nitzana was – approved by the District Committee for Planning and Construction in the Southern District.

The plan for the new settlement was initiated by the Israel Lands Authority and will be located south of Highway 211 and north of Nitzana National Park.

Nitzana is intended to serve as a center for residences, educational services, supplementary employment and commerce for the regional settlement community.

The plan includes 1,044 residential units, along with public buildings, tourism facilities, about 200 hotel rooms, 100 units of special housing, education and society, trade and employment, roads, and open public areas.

The project covers a total area of about 1,500 acres and includes the allocation of areas for residence, tourism (about 7 acres), institutions and public buildings (about 15 acres), commerce and employment (4 acres), road infrastructure, as well as open public spaces in accordance with immediate needs and future of the settlement and its surroundings.

Also, ancient Byzantine agricultural structures in the area will be restored, including the preservation of the ‘Path of Peace’ sculpture by the artist Danny Karvan as a desert strip in the heart of the settlement and the establishment of a central park.