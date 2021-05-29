New photos of attackers in brutal anti-Semitic assault released by NYPD

NYPD releases new photos of three wanted over brutal assault on Jewish man during pro-Palestinian rally.

By Algemeiner Staff

New York police released new photos of three suspects wanted in connection to a brutal May 20 assault on a Jewish man in midtown Manhattan, during a day of violence stemming from a pro-Palestinian demonstration nearby.

“New photos of three individuals wanted in connection to the antisemitic assault on May 20th at 1604 Broadway in Manhattan. Know them? Or do you have more or better pictures of them? DM us or call @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS,” the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force tweeted Thursday night.

Joseph Borgen, 29, was kicked, beaten and pepper-sprayed by five assailants, two of whom have already been arrested on hate crimes charges.

“I felt a liquid being poured on my face, and at first I thought I was getting urinated on,” the victim related after the incident from his hospital bed. “But it turned out I was getting maced and pepper-sprayed. My face was on fire. That pain was worse than the concussion and all this other stuff that followed.”

The first suspect apprehended over the attack, 23-year-old Wassem Awawdeh, was arrested by police last Friday and then released on bail over the weekend.

He reportedly told prosecutors, “If I could do it again, I would do it again. I have no problem doing it again.” During the attack, Awawdeh allegedly told 29-year-old victim Joseph Borgen, “F*** Israel, Hamas is going to kill all of you,” and called him a “dirty Jew.”

Faisal Elezzi, 25, of Staten Island, was charged on Monday with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.