New right-wing Israeli party would win 24 Knesset seats if elections were today

If Avigdor Liberman were included in the right-wing government, the party would become the largest in the Israeli government.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

According to a Channel 12 poll, a right-leaning party consisting of Naftali Bennett, Yossi Cohen, and Gideon Sa’ar would claim 24 Knesset seats.

The poll taken on Monday also indicated that in such an election, the National Unity Party would take 20 seats, Likud 16, Shas 9, Otzma Yehuda 8, Yesh Atid 8, Yisrael Beytenu 7, and an alliance between Labor and Meretz win 7.

In addition, United Torah Judaism would win 6 seats, the Religious Zionist Party 5, Ra’am 5 and Hadash-Ta’al 5.

If Avigdor Liberman of Israel Beytenu were included in the right-wing government along with Naftali Bennett, Yossi Cohen, and Gideon Sa’ar, the party would become the government’s largest and claim 23 seats in the Knesset.

The addition of Liberman would also affect the projected election as follows: National Unity would receive 18, Likud 18, Yesh Atid 15, Shas 10, Otzma Yehudit 9, a Labor-Meretz alliance 9, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta’al 5, and Ra’am would 5 seats as well.

War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday night announced that his National Unity Party would leave the government that was established after October 7th.

At a press conference in Ramat Gan, Gantz said, “It was an easy decision to enter the government, but the decision to leave was very difficult.”

“Unfortunately, Netanyahu is stopping us from reaching a true victory,” continued Gantz. “Therefore, we are now leaving, today, the unity government. With a heavy heart, but wholeheartedly.”

Gantz urged Netanyahu to do “everything he can” to support Biden’s 3-phase hostage deal. Gantz said National Unity will back “any responsible roadmap” from the opposition.