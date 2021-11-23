Nine-in-10 Americans believe in God or a higher power – survey

The majority of Americans also believe in heaven and hell.

By World Israel News Staff

The vast majority of Americans believe in God or a higher power, even after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the deaths of around 5 million people, a new Pew Research Center survey released on Tuesday showed.

The majority of Americans also believe in heaven and hell, the survey found.

Specifically, the majority (58%) of Americans surveyed said that they believe in God as described in the Bible. Another 32% said that they believe in some other higher power or spiritual force in the universe.

Also, nearly three-quarters (73%) said that they believe in heaven and described it as a place where the dead are free of suffering (69%), reunited with their lost loved ones (65%), can meet God (62%) and can have perfectly healthy bodies (60%).

Another 62% said they believe in hell, of which 53% describe it as a place where the dead experience psychological suffering and become aware of the suffering they created in the world.

The survey, however, did highlight differences among American Christians about who can enter heaven, with 31% of Christians saying that “my religion is the one true faith leading to eternal life in heaven.”

The survey included 6,458 US adults and was taken between September 20 and 26, 2021. The margin of sampling error was plus or minus 1.9 percent.