‘No Israeli embassies are safe,’ Iran warns

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s chief military adviser warns that no Israeli diplomatic facilities are safe as Iran threatens ‘hash retaliatory attack,’ following airstrike that killed senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders in Damascus.

By World Israel News and The Associated Press

Concerns about a wider regional conflict in the Middle East deepened Sunday as a top Iranian military adviser warned Israel that none of its embassies were safe following last week’s strike in Damascus — blamed on Israel — that killed two elite Iranian generals and flattened an Iranian consular building.

“None of the embassies of the (Israeli) regime are safe anymore,” Gen. Rahim Safavi, a military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim agency.

Israel has not directly acknowledged its involvement. Netanyahu said Israel was prepared for any response. “Whoever harms us or plans to harm us, we will harm them,” he said.

The speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, vowed that Iran would “punish the Israeli regime” for last week’s airstrike, threatening a “harsh retaliatory attack,” Tasnim reported.

On Saturday, Iranian army Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri said that an attack against Israel “will be carried out at the right time.”

Speaking at a ceremony honoring IRGC general Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the officers killed in last week’s airstrike in Damascus, Bagheri added that the attack will include “necessary precision and planning, and with maximum damage to the enemy so that they regret their action.”