North Korea accuses Israel of ‘massacring children,’ calls Gaza ‘slaughterhouse’

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry released a vitriolic public statement condemning Israel for its military actions during Operation Guardian of the Walls this week, calling the Jewish state “barbaric.”

In a statement titled “No Justification Whatsoever for Children Massacre,” the east Asian communist nation accused Israel of intentionally engaging in “unabated” child slaughter.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the whole Gaza Strip has turned into a huge human slaughterhouse and a place of massacring children,” the statement read.

“Last May, the barbaric air strikes and bombardment of Israel brought another bloodshed tragedy in the land of Palestine, killing 66 children and injuring over 560 persons in the Gaza Strip alone.

“Engrossed in extreme misanthropic spirit and ambition for territorial expansion, Israel brutally killed even [sic] the children – the future of the country and nation – the crime of which can never be justified on any account.

“Israel’s horrific crime of killing the bud-like children, yet to be bloomed, is a severe challenge to the future of humankind and a crime against the humanity [sic].”

The statement concluded by calling on the international community to “no longer tolerate Israel’s reckless state-sponsored terrorism and act of obliterating other nations.”

There was no mention of Israeli children killed by Hamas rockets intentionally fired at civilian areas, or acknowledgement of Gazan children who had been killed by misfired Hamas projectiles, as an estimated one-third of Hamas rockets ended up falling within the Strip.

Former Israeli diplomat Shahar Azani responded to the statement on Twitter, writing, “North Korea’s regime exterminates, murders, enslaves, tortures, imprisons, rapes, forces abortions, commits sexual violence, persecutes on political, religious, racial and gender grounds, forcibly transfers populations, makes people disappear and causes prolonged starvation. #ShutUp.”

“North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs goes after Israel,” wrote StandWithUS CEO Roz Rothstein on Twitter. “North Korea has so much credibility,” she added sarcastically.