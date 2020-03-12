Not ‘patroning’ Chinese restaurants is racism, says Ocasio-Cortez

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is no stranger to accusing Israel of racism.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News.

The coronavirus epidemic that first broke out in China is reportedly causing an upsurge of anti-Chinese sentiment throughout the world.

Chinese and other Asians in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific are complaining of racism, and there are calls for a full global travel ban on Chinese people, reports the Associated Press.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to social media on Tuesday to substantiate the claim.

“Honestly, it sounds almost so silly to say, but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism, where people are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants, they’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram Live session.

In response, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee tweeted how Ocasio-Cortez has no idea what racism really means and mocked her misuse of the word “patroning.”

“This is like an SNL parody. She is like literally like not aware of like literally much of like anything, like not even fact there’s like literally no word ‘patroning’ and she like is literally clueless as to what like racism literally means. And she is in Congress. Literally!” Huckabee wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez is no stranger to accusing Israel of racism either.

Last summer, Ocasio-Cortez signed onto anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s resolution in support of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, a resolution that compared BDS to boycotts of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

Ocasio-Cortez also supports cutting U.S. aid to Israel as a means to signal disapproval of Israeli policies. She also endorsed presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who takes the same anti-Israel position.