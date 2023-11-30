Notorious soldier-slapper Ahed Tamimi among Palestinian prisoners released in hostage deal

Ex-con Ahed Tamimi, jailed for assaulting an Israeli soldier, was released after serving three weeks in jail after she warned that Palestinians ‘will drink Israelis’ blood’.

By World Israel News Staff

Prominent Palestinian firebrand activist Ahed Tamimi, who rose to infamy after serving an eight-month sentence in an Israeli prison for her attack on an IDF soldier when she was 16, was among 30 Palestinian prisoners, all women or minors, released from Israeli prisons overnight Wednesday as part of the ongoing hostage deal for the Hamas terror group to set free 10 more Israelis from the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Prisoners Commission stated that 15 women and 15 teenage boys were released from Israeli prisons. Meanwhile, Qatar reported a slightly different breakdown, noting that 14 women and 16 minors were among those freed.

All of the released individuals, with one exception, had been arrested after October 7, when Hamas conducted a massacre in Israel that resulted in over 1,200 casualties and the abduction of at least 240 people who were taken hostage in Gaza.

Ahed Tamimi, now 22 and hailing from Nabi Saleh in Judea and Samaria, was arrested around three weeks ago following a social media post in which she warned that Palestinians would “slaughter” Israelis and “drink your blood.”

“We will slaughter you, and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke. We will drink your blood and eat your skulls. Come on, we’re waiting for you,” she wrote.

She has in the past praised Hezbollah terror chief Hassan Nasrallah for his support of her actions, and has called on all Palestinians to follow her lead and be willing to sacrifice their lives for martyrdom.

“We should always be slapping soldiers, wherever they may be, regardless of whether they did anything or not.”

She added, “This is a natural reaction to the presence of the occupation, to the presence of soldiers on my land. Everybody should be slapping soldiers.”

After serving an eight-month sentence in an Israeli prison in 2018, Ahed embarked on a victory tour, traveling across Europe and the Middle East.

Also released on Wednesday was Suhir Ismail Musa Barghouti, 64, a Hamas member from the West Bank who had been detained since October 26 on unspecified suspicions. She is the oldest woman among the hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners who could be released in exchange for hostages.

Her two sons, Asem and Salih Barghouti, carried out a shooting attack at the Ofir Junction in the West Bank in December 2018, critically injuring Shira Ish-Ran and moderately injuring her husband, Amichai. As a result of the attack, Ish-Ran, who was heavily pregnant at the time, lost her baby son.

Salih was killed by the IDF a week after the attack, and Asem was arrested a month later.

The extended Tamimi clan has a lengthy record of criminal activity and terror support.

Ahed’s cousin, Ahlam Tamimi, was a member of the terrorist cell that carried out the August 2001 bombing of the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem, killing 15 people, including eight children and a pregnant woman.

Ahlam Tamimi now lives in Jordan, protected from extradition to the U.S. where she is on the FBI’s “Most Wanted Terrorist” list as two of the victims were American citizens.

Bassem Tamimi, Ahed’s father, has been arrested several times for rioting and inciting children to commit acts of terror. Israel recently banned him from traveling abroad.

Her cousin, 21-year-old Izzeddin Tamimi, was killed in 2018 after attempting to attack an IDF soldier during a riot in Ramallah.