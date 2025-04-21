‘Risk of violence’: Israelis abroad warned to take precautions during Palestinian ‘Day of ‘Rage’

By World Israel News Staff

The National Security Council (NSC) issued guidelines for Israelis overseas ahead of events connected to a global “Day of Rage” on behalf of Palestinians.

The directives include avoiding displays of Israeli flags and symbols, complying with local security instructions, and avoiding areas where rallies are held.

Pro-Palestinian groups have announced plans for a “global shutdown for Palestine” scheduled for Tuesday. Activists are threatening to disrupt business operations, block roads, and engage in other forms of civil disobedience.

A NSC statement said, “Multiple online calls have emerged urging protests, demonstrations, and acts of disruption across various countries, primarily driven by pro-Palestinian activists,” the statement said.

“There is a risk that these gatherings could escalate into violent confrontations targeting Israelis, with additional concerns that individuals supporting terrorism or acting alone may exploit these events as opportunities to carry out attacks.”

Israelis were cautioned to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, to be in touch with local security in case of emergency, and to seek assistance at the Israeli mission if needed.

For any questions regarding terror threats abroad, Israelis can contact the NSC’s 24/7 travel warning hotline at +972-2-6667444.