Number of fallen IDF soldiers rises to 80 as Israel pushes deeper into southern Gaza

Israeli soldiers seen at a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, November 29, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza operation, bringing total number of IDF dead in ground war to 80.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli forces surrounded the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis Tuesday morning, as the IDF pushes deeper into the southern half of the coastal enclave.

An IDF spokesperson announced Tuesday morning that two more Israeli soldiers were killed in the fighting in Gaza, bringing the total number of soldiers killed in Operation Swords of Iron to 80.

The figure does not include the hundreds of soldiers, police officers, and other security personnel murdered during the Hamas invasion of southwestern Israel on October 7th.

The two latest fatalities have been identified as 24-year-old Captain Yahel Gazit of Rakefet who served as a deputy company commander in the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion; and 34-year-old Master Sergeant Gil Daniels from Ashdod, who served in the 261st Brigade’s 6261 Battalion.

Israeli forces have moved southward over the past few days, expanding the scope of the ground war after the seven-day ceasefire ended early Friday morning.

Before surrounding Khan Yunis, the IDF instructed roughly residents on the city’s outskirts to evacuate.

Locals reported that gunbattles have broken out between Israeli forces and terrorists on the edge of Khan Yunis, with IDF armored personnel carriers spotted moving south on the main road linking northern and southern Gaza.

IDF operations in the northern Gaza Strip are also ongoing, with Israeli forces tightening the siege on the city of Jabaliya, as special forces units raided the Hamas general security headquarters.