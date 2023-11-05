NYC teacher indoctrinates preschoolers to hate Israel

Siriana Abboud’s online “academy” instructs parents on the best ways to convey the Palestinians’ “struggle for freedom” against a “genocidal” Israel.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A New York City pre-school teacher is instructing parents how to inculcate their young children with hatred of Israel and support Palestinian terrorism, The New York Post reported Saturday.

Siriana Abboud, who teaches in PS59 in midtown Manhattan, is also the founder of the online Allusio Academy, where she provides curricula, workshops and consultations on how to indoctrinate four-year-olds with the Palestinian canard that Israelis are outsiders who have stolen the Arabs’ land and are engaging in genocide.

“These teach-ins are a safe space for you and your child to learn about the Palestinian struggle for freedom,” she writes on her sign-up sheet.

Canary Mission, a group that combats antisemitism by documenting those who promote hatred of Israel and Jews, has publicized many of Abboud’s extreme statements that she would like youngsters to believe. In May 2021, for example, the teacher accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians” since its founding, adding, “(yes, it’s that simple).”

Abboud made the comments during Israel’s defensive Operation Guardian of the Walls, when Hamas launched over 4,000 rockets at the Jewish state and the IDF counterattacked its military infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

In the past, Abboud has referred to Jews “terrorists” and “colonizers” of their own historic homeland, arguing that Israel’s security barrier is “an apartheid wall.” She openly supports the boycott, divest and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, and states that “There can be no peace so long as Zionism exists.”

One of the teaching materials Abboud has promoted is an antisemitic book called “P is for Palestine,” which has as the entry for the letter “I” that it stands “for Intifada, Arabic for rising up for what is right, if you are a kid or grownup!”

Last week, Abboud posted a picture of ruins in the Gaza Strip after the IDF struck Hamas targets during its war with the terrorist organization, writing that the “fascist ethnostate” of Israel had acted “with absolute zero impunity,” instead of “complete impunity.”

“Her account is full of hate,” one mother who recently transferred her child to the school commented in a parents’ group, The Post reported. “I am scared of sending my kid there.”

Abboud is considered a role model for early childhood education by New York’s Department of Education. She received the Big Apple Award for 2023-2024 as a “liberation-inspired educator” who advocates “global consciousness.” This gives her a place on the Chancellor’s Teacher Advisory Council so that she can share her teaching methods with her colleagues.