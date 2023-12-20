Majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Gaza war

The poll showed that 57% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the war, while just 33% approve.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A majority of Americans disapprove of the way the Biden Administration is handling the war in Gaza, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll.

Although the source of the disapproval may differ for Democrats and Republicans and there is a dramatic variation among age groups, the poll showed that 57% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the war, compared to just 33% who approve.

Overall, voters said they favored Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump over President Biden 46% to 44%, with Bident’s job approval rate at just 37%.

Three-quarters of voters between 18 and 29 said they disapproved of Biden’s handling of the Gaza war, with the same percentage saying that Israel is not doing enough to avoid civilian casualties and 50% claiming the IDF is targeting civilians intentionally.

Among all of those polled, 48% said they believe Israel should do more to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza.

When asked about the handling of the war, 44% said Israel should stop its military campaign and 39% supported the IDF continuing its fight in Gaza to eliminate Hamas.

“He’s (Biden) pushing Israel to pursue peace with Hamas, where I personally don’t believe Israel should seek peace with Hamas,” says William Hunting, a 24-year-old self-described libertarian who works in sales in Asheville, N.C., and is a Trump supporter.

Support for Israel is showing a significant partisan divide with 76% of Republicans saying they support the Jewish state, and the results among Democrats more fractured, with 31% in favor of Israel, 34% for the Palestinians, and 16% saying they support both sides.

“Israel is a beacon of freedom in the Middle East that is surrounded by very different governments,” said Summer Jennings, 29, a Republican graphic designer near Raleigh, N.C., “and if Israel backs down, it’ll just be these oppressive governments.”