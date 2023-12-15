Oct. 7th mastermind Yahya Sinwar’s ‘days are numbered, says senior US official

Hamas chief ‘has American blood on his hands,’ says senior US official, vowing that ‘justice will come to Yahya Sinwar.’

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s “days are numbered,” a senior American official said Thursday, adding that the U.S., like Israel, is seeking “justice” against the terrorist leader.

The senior U.S. official, who spoke with reporters Thursday on condition of anonymity, responded to questions regarding National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’ s meeting with top Israeli officials in Tel Aviv.

Sinwar’s “days are numbered”, the U.S. official said of the mastermind of the October 7th invasion of Israel and subsequent massacres.

“I also think it’s safe to say it doesn’t matter how long it takes…justice will be served.”

Sinwar, the official added, has “American blood on his hands.”

A total of 38 American nationals were murdered in the October 7th invasion. Eight more are still being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar, who replaced Ismail Haniyeh as chief of Hamas’ activities in the Gaza Strip in 2017, was released from an Israeli prison in 2011, as part of the deal to retrieve captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

The 61-year-old Hamas leader is believed to have fled from his home in Gaza City shortly after Israel’s ground operation in Gaza began, taking advantage of a humanitarian corridor established by Israel for civilians to flee to the southern Gaza Strip. Sinwar is now reportedly hiding in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.