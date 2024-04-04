‘Oct. 7th terrorists mutilated Israeli victims, stole body parts for ransom’

Workers at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv where hundreds of dead bodies arrived since the start of the war with Gaza, October 18, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Police investigator reveals captured terrorists revealed they cut apart Israeli victims’ bodies, taking pieces into captivity in Gaza to hold for ransom.

By World Israel News Staff

Gaza terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7th and took part in the subsequent massacres mutilated some of their Israeli victims, cutting off pieces of corpses to take back with them to the Gaza Strip to hold for ransom, a senior Israeli police investigator revealed Thursday.

In a recorded statement released by the police department, Chief Superintendent Yaron Binyamin, head of the Israel Police Unit of International Crime Investigations Security Division, shared details from the interrogations of captured terrorists affiliated with Hamas’ elite Nukhba unit.

“We interrogated terrorists who traded in the body parts of the victims of the October 7th [massacres],” Binyamin said.

“They cut out body parts, took them with them to Gaza, and planned to trade them in future negotiations for hostages. We interrogated terrorists who were brainwashed with hate, who took knives and murdered anybody who came their way.”

Binyamin took aim at those abroad who denied or questioned the extent of Hamas atrocities on the 7th of October.

“I say to those who deny the crimes of the Nukhba terrorists: After six months of interrogations there is no doubt at all regarding the horrifying number of crimes committed on October 7th. Today we understand this through the testimonies of the terrorists themselves who committed these terrible massacres.”

“When you sit in front of a terrorist, your top goal is to pull all of the truth, and anything he knows, out of him. Not only to know what he himself did, but to also know who his terrorist comrades were, who planned [the atrocities], who carried them out, who is still at large, and what missions the terrorists were given before they departed Gaza.”

“In the interrogation room, it is very difficult to leave your emotions to the side, but that is exactly the difference between a good interrogator and a great interrogator. Every investigation like this one will stay with us, the interrogators for years to come.”