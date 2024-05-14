One dead, five injured in Hezbollah missile attack on northern Israel

Rocket lands in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, May 10, 2024. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

One civilian killed and five IDF soldiers injured after Hezbollah terrorists fire anti-tank missile at northern Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

One person was killed and five more injured in northern Israel Tuesday after Hezbollah terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon fired an anti-tank missile across the border, hitting Kibbutz Adamit in the Western Galilee.

Hezbollah terrorists fired multiple missiles at Kibbutz Adamit Tuesday, with one direct hit reported.

A civilian was fatally injured in the attack. According to preliminary reports, the man is not a resident of Adamit, but was visiting a friend who lives in the kibbutz.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the victims and evacuate them to local hospitals.

Initially listed as being critically injured, the civilian victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Five IDF soldiers were injured in the missile attack with, one listed in moderate condition and the remaining four in light condition.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack, saying that an IDF “spy balloon” and the control center used to operate it in Adamit were targeted.

The terror group later released photographs and video purportedly showing the downed IDF observation balloon, which Hezbollah said had crashed on the Lebanese side of the border after being shot down.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed that an army balloon was hit by a Hezbollah projectile, causing it to crash, but added that no sensitive information was compromised.

“As a result of the missile fire carried out in the western Galilee, an IDF observation balloon was damaged and fell into Lebanese territory. No information was leaked in the incident.”

In addition to the missile attacks on Adamit, Hezbollah claimed it opened fire on the Israeli town of Metula and the Arab-Israeli village of Arab al-Aramsheh with anti-tank missiles Tuesday, striking two private homes.