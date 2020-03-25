One part of US economy humming – pizza chains are hiring in tens of thousands

Pizza chains are booming during the pandemic as people are stuck at home. (AP/Rod Mar)

“Given the increased demand we’re seeing for delivery, we’re hiring new team members to help us feed America,” said Kevin Hochman, president of Pizza Hut U.S.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Since the coronavirus pandemic has shut down most of America’s favorite restaurants and bars, what are all the hungry people supposed to do who are tired of eating TV dinners?

Not surprisingly the demand for kitchen staff and food delivery drivers has risen dramatically – especially for pizza.

Pizza Hut announced on its official blog that it is looking to fill more than 30,000 positions nationwide. To make things even more enticing, in case the coronavirus pandemic continues, the company makes it clear that these jobs are considered to be “permanent positions.”

Don’t be worried that it might take you a long time to learn the ropes, because Pizza Hut is assuring applicants that it won’t take more than five hours of training for most positions.

“Given the increased demand we’re seeing for delivery, we’re hiring new team members to help us feed America,” said Kevin Hochman, president of Pizza Hut U.S. “Whether through contactless delivery, curbside pickup, or carryout, we’re here to serve oven-hot pizza however customers want to get it.”

Papa Johns is also offering a speedy hiring and training process for its 20,000 open positions by stating that applicants could possibly start work the same day as their interviews.

Considering Papa John’s official ambassador is former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, you can be well assured the company will keep its promise.

“For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s,” said Marvin Boakye, Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer.

“We want to add talented team members to our Papa John’s family across the country to deliver food safely to our customers’ doorsteps. We are in a unique position — as a restaurant that specializes in delivery and carryout — to help our communities through this crisis,” he added.

Domino’s is also seeking help to fulfill the coronavirus pizza demand by offering to hire 10,000 new workers.

Don’t worry America, your pizza is on the way!