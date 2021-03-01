Only 2 years for leader of terror group behind murder of Jewish teen

Khalida Jarrar of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine after her earlier release from an Israeli prison, June 3, 2016. (Flash90/Haytham Shtayeh)

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Israel’s military court on the Ofer army base sentenced Khalida Jarrar, the leader of a terrorist organization responsible for the death of a Jewish teen to just two years in prison on Monday. In reality, she will only serve seven months as she had been held in administrative detention since October 2019.

As part of a plea deal, Jarrar was charged with belonging to an illegal organization, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The PFLP is considered a terrorist group by Israel and the U.S., which listed it as a Foreign Terrorist Organization since 1997.

Jarrar was also ordered to pay $1,300.

Jarrar served as leader, along with two others, of PFLP at the time of the murder of Rina Shnerb, 17. A terror cell of the PFLP carried out the attack, detonating a bomb along a path Rina, her brother and father, walked. The latter two were badly injured but survived.

Jarrar is considered a security risk by the IDF and was arrested on Oct. 31, 2019 at her home in Ramallah and has been in detention since. She also was in detention for 20 months prior to that and released in February 2019. In December 2015, Jarrar was sentenced to 15 months in jail for “inciting terrorism.”

She is a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council to which she was elected in January 2006.

Jarrar has received support from Arab-Israeli politicians. Ayman Odeh, now leader of the Joint List party, praised Jarrar when she was released after her first sentence in June 2016.

“A brave freedom fighter was released from prison today,” Odeh said. “I felt it was my duty to welcome her when she got out of prison. I had the honor of being by her side on her way to freedom.”