Oops! DNC releases official party platform touting the wrong candidate

By Matthew Xiao, The Washington Free Beacon

The Democratic National Committee’s final party platform, released Sunday and scheduled for a Monday evening vote, touted plans for “Biden’s second term,” failing to present an updated platform under presumptive nominee Kamala Harris.

The platform, which outlines “a vision for a progressive agenda,” references President Joe Biden’s plans for his “second term” 19 times, despite the octogenarian dropping his candidacy and Harris emerging as the presumptive Democratic nominee nearly a month ago.

The DNC released the platform the night before the kick-off to their convention, which political pundits expect to be “heavy on buzz” and “light on policy” despite mounting pressure from voters for Harris to articulate her own policy vision.

Avoiding interviews and press conferences since becoming the presumptive nominee, Harris has yet to present a detailed policy plan or explain how her administration will differ from Biden’s.

The DNC, in a press release, noted that the platform was passed by the Platform Committee before Biden’s withdrawal from the race and “makes a strong statement about the historic work that President Biden and Vice President Harris have accomplished hand-in-hand.”

Though Harris has signaled her support for more progressive policies, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week Harris is “aligned” with Biden and will continue building on his administration’s record, which holds one of the lowest approval ratings in history.

Harris caused widespread backlash last week in her first attempt to officially lay out her economic platform, as critics slammed her proposed federal ban on food and grocery price gouging as reminiscent of Soviet-style communism.

CNN host Fareed Zakaria recently conceded that the Harris campaign is “heavy on vibes” and “seems deliberately light on substance,” while former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday called Harris an “empty suit” and accused the Democratic nominee of saying whatever is needed to win over voters without following through with action.

The DNC said in its platform that the Party will continue to pursue its objectives such as tackling the climate crisis, closing the racial wealth gap, and restoring Roe v. Wade.

The platform also begins with a “land acknowledgement,” saying the DNC is meeting on “lands that have been stewarded through many centuries by the ancestors and descendants of Tribal Nations who have been here since time immemorial.”