Op-ed: Biden’s Iran policy bankrolls nuclear breakout

Centrifuges at the Iran nuclear energy exhibition at the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense Museum in 2018. (Shutterstock)

Sources allege that Iran currently possesses the technical capacity and resources to fuel 13 nuclear bombs in just four months.

By Jewish Breaking News

The Biden administration’s soft approach to Iran for the past four years has yielded catastrophic results.

According to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Iran’s nuclear work went into overdrive after Biden began loosening sanctions on the regime in 2021 and renewed diplomatic efforts to revive the failed Obama-era nuclear agreement.

Alarmingly, Tehran has reportedly received over $100 billion in sanctions relief during the past few years, with these funds fueling its progress towards nuclear weapons.

Regional experts monitoring the situation claim that Iran has been aggressively enriching uranium, the key component for a nuclear bomb, at several military sites hidden from international inspectors.

By contrast, just before Trump left office in 2020, Iran needed around 4 months to produce enough fuel for a single weapon.

“Compared to Iran’s relative nuclear restraint under the Trump administration’s maximum pressure policy, the regime has advanced its nuclear activities dramatically during Biden’s term in office as the administration pursued a policy of engagement, diplomacy, and sanctions relief,” said FDD researcher Andrea Stricker.

“Despite Trump exiting the Iran deal in 2018, Tehran was restrained in its nuclear advances, suggesting it was deterred from making large leaps forward by a credible military threat and economic sanctions.”

Iran now possesses over 6,200 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity levels, placing it well within reach of the 90% threshold needed to produce nuclear weapons.

During Trump’s term in office, Iran produced less than 2,400 kilograms of low-enriched uranium.

Trump, who is now running for a second stint in the Oval Office, has already laid out his plans to bring back sanctions on the tyrannical regime.

It remains to be seen if Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will continue advocating for appeasement as her boss or whether she will take a hardline stance given what’s at stake in the Middle East right now.