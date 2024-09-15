Osama Bin Laden’s heir rises from the dead

Supported by his brother Abdullah, the Bin Laden family is believed to be re-establishing a terror dynasty that became infamous 23 years ago.

By Jewish Breaking News

The son of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden may not only be alive but also rebuilding his father’s terror organization.

Hamza bin Laden, dubbed the “Crown Prince of Terror,” is believed to have been born around 1989. He appeared in al-Qaeda propaganda videos from a young age and was groomed for a leadership role in the terror organization.

Following his father’s death, he became more prominent in al-Qaeda’s messaging, calling for attacks against the US and its allies.

Back in 2019, then President Donald Trump announced that Hamza had been killed in a counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan region.

However, the CIA did not acquire DNA evidence to confirm Hamza’s death, leaving some uncertainty about the operation’s success.

According to a shocking report on Saturday by the National Mobilization Front (NMF), Hamza not only survived the assassination attempt but is actively running al-Qaeda.

Hamza reportedly holds regular meetings with regional Taliban leaders to strengthen his family’s control over the terror group, raising fears of a new wave of global terror.

Operating from caves in northern Afghanistan, Hamza and his brother are rumored to be under the protection of 450 snipers.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the country has become a training hub for terrorist organizations.

US intelligence indicates that Hamza has set up 10 new major training camps where terrorists and suicide bombers are being prepared for potential attacks on Western targets.

Furthermore, there are concerns about collaboration between Al-Qaeda and ISIS, with both terror organizations maintaining joint cells in northern Afghanistan.