‘OUT OF CONTROL’: In 2023, ‘every single person’ in audience had experienced antisemitism

Speaking at Duke University, actress Noa Tishby, former Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization of Israel, urged Jews to be “loud and proud,” saying that’s the only way to end antisemitism.

Have you experienced antisemitism? During my speech at Duke University, I asked the students and community members to raise their hands if they’ve experienced antisemitism on campus, online, or in other aspects of their life. Everyone raised their hands… every single person in… pic.twitter.com/Zb36SwMGfL — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) May 7, 2023