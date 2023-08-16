Over 200 new immigrants from US, Canada arrive in Israel

New immigrants from the US and Canada arrive in Israel on August 16, 2023 (YouTube)

By World Israel News Staff

Some 215 new immigrants from the U.S. and Canada touched down at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, including many who have opted to become lone soldiers.

The rest of the group, which arrived on the 64th Nefesh B’Nefesh chartered flight, included 22 families, 15 singles, 17 retirees, and several professionals, including 7 doctors.

In an innovative move, while still onboard, the new olim finalized their immigration processing by filling out relevant paperwork and receiving their immigration certificates, or teudot oleh. The move marks an expansion from last summer’s pilot initiative, which aims to streamline the Aliyah process.

Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer, welcomed the new olim.

“It was my absolute joy to welcome these new olim upon their arrival in Israel. It is especially exciting to see families with kids and young adults embrace the Zionist dream of making Aliyah,” he said, adding that he was working to increase immigration from the U.S.

The youngest was just 4 months old, while the oldest, Carol Ginsberg, was 77.

Ginsberg had an emotional reunion with her daughter, Laura, an immigrant from the first Nefesh B’Nefesh flight in 2002. “21 years ago … we thought it was crazy. Nevertheless, we supported [Laura] knowing it was her dream,” Ginsberg said.

Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel,Major General (res.) Doron Almog said that the new olim were

“empowering the fulfillment of the Zionist dream and strengthening the state of Israel – ‘The one and only miracle.’”

“The families and young Olim that are coming to Israel are a live example of unconditional love. We are welcoming them with a loving warm hug. The Jewish Agency will continue working cooperatively with its partners to encourage Aliyah to Israel and for optimal, qualitative absorption.”