Oy Canada! Trudeau administration to stop arms shipments to Israel

The measure called for an end to arms shipments to Israel, an immediate ceasefire, and the release of the Israeli hostages from Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Monday, Canada’s House of Commons approved a non-binding measure to halt all arms sales to Israel.

The proposal is one of many put forward by the New Democratic Party (NDP) to end the war between Israel and Hamas.

Three members of the Canadian Prime Minister’s party, the Liberal Party, voted against the measure.

The measure passed by a 204-to-117 vote.

Rejected from the measures proposed by the New Democrats was the immediate recognition of a Palestinian State.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said of the arms shipment bans, “It’s a real thing.”

During the debate, Joly said, “We’re entangled in a web of devastation and under pressure to pick sides. We have to condemn both sides.”

Trudeau received criticism for the measure, from the far-left New Democrats who said he wasn’t doing enough for Gazans, and from the Conservative Party who said the measure helps Hamas not Israel.

“Hamas should be focused on, and not the State of Israel,” Michael Chong, who speaks for the party on foreign affairs, said.

Before the final vote, Israel’s Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed spoke out against the motion saying “one-sided recognition of a Palestinian state rewards Hamas — a listed terrorist organization by the Government of Canada — for its sadistic attack.”

Another measure called for an end to weapons trade with Hamas.

Another provision included a call to reinstate funding for UNRWA, the UN relief organization that was found to have employed 13 terrorists who participated in the October 7th massacres, as well as teachers and other workers affiliated with Palestinian terrorist groups.

Other measures called for the government to advocate for the prosecution of international law violations, provide safe passage for Canadians in Gaza, impose sanctions against Israeli officials who “incite genocide” and also sanctions against Hamas leaders.