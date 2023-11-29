Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of stealing organs from dead bodies in Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestinian Authority leadership in Ramallah, September 3, 2020. (Flash90)

PA official television accuses Israel of harvesting organs from dead Gazans.

By Itamar Marcus, Palestinian Media Watch

The Palestinian Authority disseminated its latest libel on official PA TV as part of its news summary of the Gaza war.

This latest odious lie is that Israel is stealing organs from the dead Palestinian bodies in Gaza.

Under the heading “The Israeli attack on Gaza,” PA TV posted the following words on the screen:

“The occupation (i.e., Israel) stole organs from the corpses such as the cornea of the eye, the concha of the ear, liver, kidneys and heart.” [Official PA TV, Oct. 27, 2023]

The Palestinian Authority has been disseminating fake news and libels daily since the October 7th atrocities committed by Hamas.

Even when its lies are rejected by the entire international community the PA continues to disseminate its libels. For example, the PA continues to disseminate the lie that it was Israel’s attack on a hospital in Gaza that murdered 500 Palestinians.

In fact, the world has all recognized that it was in Islamic Jihad missile that killed 50 Palestinians in the parking lot.

This latest libel that Israel is stealing organs from Palestinian corpses, is a renewal of an ongoing PA libel that Palestinian Media Watch has been reporting about for years.