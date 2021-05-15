Palestinian rocket kills Israeli man in Tel Aviv suburb

The deadly Palestinian rocket attack was the latest in am onslaught of Hamas rockets that began on Tuesday, which as claimed the lives of nine Israelis.

On Saturday, an Israeli man a was killed by a Palestinian rocket that hit a residential building in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

That strike was the latest attack in an onslaught of Palestinian rockets that began on Tuesday, which as claimed the lives of nine Israelis to date.

The Gaza rocket attacks were accompanied by an outburst of Palestinian violence started in Jerusalem that has spread into mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel.

Arabs have launched pogrom-like violent riots, viciously attacking Israelis, torching synagogues, destroying ritual, and damaging property.

There were also widespread violent Palestinian riots on Friday in Judea and Samaria.

The spiraling violence has raised fears of a new Palestinian “intifada,” an Arabic term that is used as a euphemism for a wave of premeditated violent terror attacks on Israeli civilians.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Netanyahu thanked him for the “unreserved support of the United States for our right to defend ourselves.”

A furious Israeli barrage early Friday destroyed a vast tunnel network used by the Hamas terror group.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said the military aims to minimize collateral damage in striking military targets.

Israeli media said the military believed dozens of militants were killed inside the tunnels. The Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups have confirmed 20 deaths in their ranks, but the military said the real number is far higher.