Palestinian terror groups replenish their numbers by sending children to terror camps

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In nine months of war, Israel has eliminated 60% of terrorists in Gaza, 75% when including those who are severely wounded.

In response, Hamas and Islamic Jihad are replenishing these numbers by training children to become terrorists at camps.

These “terror camps” are not new, but there is an added urgency for the few terrorists left in Gaza to seize the opportunity to recruit new blood.

As raids on schools, many of which housed terrorist infrastructure, revealed, children in Gaza start early learning to hate Jews and are brainwashed to encourage them to become terrorist fighters and suicide bombers.

Once they are given propaganda instead of an education, they are easily influenced to be trained to become terrorists.

The training camps for children are run mainly by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

An IDF report described the terror training camps, “Children receive military training from a young age, both theoretical and practical.”

The training camps teach children how to shoot guns, make their way through the tunnel system, and how to kidnap IDF soldiers.

From these terror camps, young Palestinians are recruited by Hamas.

Israeli intelligence has discovered that terror groups make extensive use of minors, sometimes using them as human shields.

In Hamas’s Zeytoun battalion, children are used to transport ammunition because they count on the fact that IDF troops would be hesitant to shoot at a child.

Other terror groups in Gaza hide explosives in bags of food carried by children and, by doing so, deliberately risk the children’s lives.

Hamas summer camps are designed “To advance the resistance culture and the values of jihad, standing strong, and sacrifice within the children… to contribute to the militarization of society,” according to literature Israeli intelligence discovered.

Discussing the intelligence findings, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that at regular camps, “youngsters, kids and adolescents to become citizens of the free world and with liberty, with happiness with joy, with sports — here their entire aim is to make them terrorists.”