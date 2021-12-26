Palestinian terrorist fires at IDF post in Samaria

IDF soldiers surround a building searching for the Palestinian terrorist who shot three teenagers. May 5, 2021. (Flash90/Nasser Ishtayeh)

This attack is the latest of a series of terror attacks in the Judea and Samaria area and in Jerusalem, the 11th terror attack in some six weeks.

By Aryeh Savir/TPS

An Arab terrorist fired dozens of bullets at an IDF post near the city of Shechem (Nablus) on Saturday night. No Israeli soldiers were harmed.

The IDF stated that the attack was carried out from a car traveling on a road near Shechem. The car then fled, probably to Shechem.

Dozens of bullet shells were found in the area. The IDF has launched a search for the vehicle.

On Wednesday night, an Arab terrorist who carried out a drive-by shooting attack against IDF soldiers operating near the Israeli community of Psagot in the Benyamin area was shot and killed.

Hamas stated Sunday that it “salutes the masses of our heroes who have risen to defend our land west of Nablus – we call on our people in the West Bank, in Jerusalem and everywhere to support them in the battle they are waging on our land. The resistance is capable of deterring the settlers and stopping their aggression. The shootings carried out today by our heroes are a preliminary message, and the enemy must prepare for a comprehensive battle with all our people.”

In related news, dozens of Arabs rioted on Saturday night in Jaba, near Homesh in Samaria, following the arrest of several terrorists by IDF forces. The terrorists threw Molotov cocktails and rocks at IDF forces who used crowd control means to disperse them. There were no casualties among the forces.

WAFA Agency claimed that 58 rioters were injured in the clashes.