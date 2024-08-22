Palestinians present resolution to UN General Assembly forcing Israel to leave Judea and Samaria

The PA didn’t explain how this resolution put before the UN General Assembly would be translated into action.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Palestinian Authority is planning to put forward a United Nations General Assembly resolution next month that will compel Israel to leave Judea and Samaria.

Palestinian Authority envoy Riyad Mansour said on Thursday at a meeting of UN Security Council’s monthly meeting, “We are going to initiate another action to put an end to this illegal occupation as soon as possible.”

The resolution is meant to follow up on the International Court of Justice’s opinion that the Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria are illegal.

The Palestinian Authority is trying to weaponize this opinion and to force the dismantling of Israeli settlements though an “actionable resolution” in the UN General Assembly.

The “actionable resolution” will set a timeline stating by which date Israel must withdraw from Judea and Samaria.

“I expect almost all of you to be with us in trying really to put an end to this illegal occupation and to pave the way for implementing your global consensus on the two solutions like occupation and making the two-state reality,” he said.

“The time for waiting is over,” he added. “The time for action is now. The time for the implementation of the two-state solution will begin with a significant step in the month of September,” he added.

For UN resolutions to be enacted, they must be supported by the United Nations Security Council, and the US often uses its veto power to support Israel by striking down unjust resolutions.

The court is often biased against Israel.

For instance, it passed a resolution to pay tribute following the death of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident, but it still had not condemned Hama’s murder of 1,200 and kidnapping 250.

In June, Iran was made Vice President of the UN General Assembly, gaining leadership over a U.N. forum based on promoting human rights through technology despite jailing and executing people of “blasphemous” social media posts.