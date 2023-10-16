Pentagon sends prepare-to-deploy orders to 2,000 U.S. troops as IDF ground op looms

The Biden administration sent the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

By Associated Press

The Pentagon has sent “prepare to deploy” orders to about 2,000 U.S. troops to be ready to respond to the Israel-Hamas war, two U.S. officials said on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that has not been announced yet.

The troops would cover a variety of support roles, such as additional medical support or explosive ordnance support, such as providing additional security at gate crossings, one of the officials said.

They would not be sent to Israel but could be sent to countries in the region, one of the officials said. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the orders.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said senators were briefed by senior State Department and Pentagon officials and given assurances that the United States was giving Israel “everything they need.”

“I asked the representatives of our Defense Department if they are giving Israel everything they need, and I was heartened that they said yes and that they are surging support,” Schumer said in a statement after Sunday evening’s unclassified briefing.

“I asked them if they have denied any requests that Israel has made, and they said no. I urged them to ensure Israel has everything it needs to protect itself, and reiterated that the Senate stands ready to deliver on additional needs,” he said.