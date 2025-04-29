Pentagon signs $26m in contracts for Israel defense development

The development came one day after the Israeli Air Force received three F-35I “Adir” fighter aircraft.

By JNS

The Pentagon announced two contracts between the U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin with Israel, according to official contract records released last week.

The two cost-plus-incentive-fee contracts, valued at a total amount of $26,774,374, are aimed at helping the development of software and integration into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.

Israel is part of the program as a security cooperation participant, which gives the Jewish state specific rights regarding input on the design and configuration of the jets.

In March, the Israeli and U.S. Air Forces conducted a significant joint military exercise over the Mediterranean Sea; their first collaboration on this scale in two years.