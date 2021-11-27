‘Period of uncertainty’: Search ongoing for 800 Israelis who may have been exposed abroad

“We are currently in a period of uncertainty that is not simple and not comfortable to be in,” the prime minister said in a statement.

By World Israel News Staff

Speaking at the emergency corona cabinet meeting Saturday night, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “We are currently in a period of uncertainty that is not simple and not comfortable to be in. Earlier today, I defined this as ‘the foggy period.’”

The first new case of a highly mutated coronavirus variant, dubbed the Omicron, was detected in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Friday. It is said to be more contagious that the Delta strain.

Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster said the new variant is “worrying.”

The Home Front Command is trying to locate 800 Israelis who recently returned from ‘red’ countries and may have been exposed to the new variant.

“The key here is caution and minimal risks,” Bennett said in his Saturday night statement.

“To this end we need to maintain tight control of the country’s borders. Every day we will learn more and know more. We are ahead of the world in gathering information and in making quick decisions. Over Shabbat we held very many discussions with the Health Ministry and groups of experts. After Shabbat ended, I also spoke with the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna.”

The prime minister repeated his plea to Israelis to get the booster shot against Covid.

“I would like to pass along an important message here, also ahead of the large-scale events for Chanukah: The indications show that the vaccine prevents severe morbidity, and the booster is very significant in providing defense against severe illness, meaning even if you are infected, the booster will guard you against severe illness.

“Therefore, especially now, before the variant spreads, this is precisely the time to get vaccinated. This is the precise window of opportunity in which to protect your family, your children and yourselves.

“Whoever is not inoculated with the booster is simply giving up on a vital layer of defense at a critical time.”

Foreign nationals will not be admitted to the country except for extenuating circumstances.